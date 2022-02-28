NEW JERSEY (PIX11)–Ana Delgado, a registered nurse at Rutgers University, knows all about the emotional and mental strain of COVID-19.

She says the past two years have taken a toll on her and her colleagues’ mental health.

“COVID is, in the literal sense, a trauma that does not stop,” she said.

Delgado is among the many essential workers now getting the help they need through free virtual workshops being offered through a partnership with the HPAE, AFT and Mental Health Association in New Jersey.

The Moving Forward, Getting Stronger program is broken up into four courses all being offered virtually including mental health first aid, trauma and traumatic stress, coping and resiliency and creating and providing peer to peer support.

The workshops, which are open to the public, start next week and registration has now begun.

