EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — Professional hockey is returning to East Rutherford.

The Metropolitan Riveters — a women’s pro-hockey team — are moving from their Newark facility to the American Dream Mall, where they will kick off the upcoming 2022–2023 season. They’ll give shoppers at the entertainment and retail center another reason to pay a visit.

The team recently inked a three-year deal with the mega mall, making the venue its official home ice where it will kick off the upcoming 2022-2023 Premier Hockey Federation season.

Players promise will be a unique experience, especially for those visiting American Dream who just happen to stumble upon one of their games.

“We sit and sign autographs after the games, we bring the kids through the locker room,” team captain Madison Packer said. “So to have them be able to come to the mall and then be 10 feet from us every day and then meet us after the game is a different kind of experience.”

For team President Digit Murphy, the move from the Prudential Center practice facility in Newark to American Dream is part of an effort to reimagine the game and to serve as a reminder that female sports are making strides

“They work hard every day just like their male counterparts, but they also, many of them still work full-time jobs,” Murphy said.

What makes this venue unique is that it can comfortably accommodate 2,000 spectators with options for tiered suites. And when games or practice are taking place, the mega mall is still open for business. Shoppers passing by can catch a glimpse or even a game.

“To think that we are going to be playing with people just surrounding us, looking down at us, is pretty cool.,” Amanda Pelkey, who’s a gold medalist for Team USA, said. “No one in women’s hockey has ever played in a place like this.”

“The Premier Hockey Federation season kicks off in November