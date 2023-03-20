PRINCETON, N.J. – How sweet it is to be a Princeton Tiger.

Princeton Men’s Basketball is just one win away from the Elite 8 in the NCAA March Madness tournament. And the university’s official store is ready for Tiger fans looking to gear up for the Sweet 16.

“We’re actually getting a March Madness t-shirt to celebrate the Men’s and Women’s winnings so far, so that’s exciting,” said store assistant manager Jessica Diaz Martinez. “We have been getting a lot of orders for those.”

Princeton Athletics has had one of the best weeks in history after seeing the school’s first NCAA Wrestling champion in 72 years, and a huge upset by the Women’s Basketball team over NC State last week. Though the women’s team fell to Utah on Sunday, students couldn’t be more proud.

“They’ve also been incredible year after year,” said senior student Caroline Kirby. “I think even as we go down the line, we’ll see them making it further and further into the tournament.”

For the men’s team, this is their first Sweet 16 appearance since the Sweet 16 began in 1975.

“A bunch of my friends on Friday watched the game together, we were super excited,” said Kirby. “There was also a big crowd at Winberie’s right here in town. We were super into it and can’t wait to see what happens this week.”

“Always coming to university events growing up, it was phenomenal,” said Princeton area native Brian Tien. “I’m glad they’re really in the running to get some hardware in the trophy room.”

So, is this the biggest moment in Princeton men’s hoops history?

“These things are always hard to quantify,” said Chas Dorman, Princeton Assistant Athletic Director of Communication. “But, you know, the scope and magnitude of what it is right now, it’s probably hard to argue that this impact is one of the biggest.”

The program did reach the tournament’s regional semifinal in 1967, though the tournament was much smaller then. The Tigers also had teams in the ’80s and ’90s that made noise in March Madness.

“When the Tigers get in, they play in close games,” said Dorman, and this weekend we got two huge wins and we’re hoping to string a few more together this weekend as well.”

The Tigers are getting ready for their Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton, which will be tipping off on Friday night around 9 p.m.