WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said.

Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the Home Depot parking lot in Linden, authorities said. The other vehicle struck by gunfire was located by the Woodbridge Police Department at Sansone Toyota; no one was injured at that scene.

The victims found at the Home Depot appear to have stopped there while driving to the hospital, Linden Police Department officials said. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. Their wounds were not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Eric Manresa of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3477.