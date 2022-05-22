TOTOWA, NJ (PIX11) — A brief but powerful storm in New Jersey on Sunday night downed power lines and trees as it swept through the state, officials said.

In Totowa, one power line was on fire because of the storm. More than 100 homes were without power. A banquet hall was forced to use a generator for a wedding.

“We had a tree come down onto a power line and originally it was a fiber optic line burning, but it extended to the primary line,” Stu Slotnick with the fire department explained.

He warned people to stay inside if it seemed unsafe outside. Slotnick also said people should not go down closed doorways and they should not touch and downed wires.

Across New Jersey, more than 3,000 PSE&G customers were impacted by outages on Sunday night along with around 200 JCP&L customers.

Sunday’s storm came after hot weather earlier in the day. Once the wet weather finishes, forecasts show cooler and drier air will settle into the region.