Postal employee admits to dumping mail, election ballots sent to NJ residents: officials

NEWARK — A New Jersey postal service carrier admitted he discarded mail, including nearly 100 2020 Presidential Election ballots, sent from the Essex County Board of Elections to residents in West Orange from his assigned routes, a U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny admitted that on three separate days he discarded 1,875 pieces of mail — including 99 general election ballots — in dumpsters in West Orange and North Arlington. Law enforcement recovered the mail within days and placed it back into the mail stream for delivery.

The desertion of mail charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 21.