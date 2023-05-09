The metallic object that is believed to be a meteorite after striking the roof of a home Monday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, police said. (HTPD)

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a home Monday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, police said.

The object crashed into a ranch-style home located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road, breaking through the roof and ceiling, before landing on the hardwood floor, police said.

The Hopewell Township Police Department is in contact with several other agencies for assistance in identifying the object, as it may be related to a current meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.