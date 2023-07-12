JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — This is the second year of the Youth Academy Program, designed to teach local high school students what it takes to become a police officer.

PIX 11 News was at Port Authority Police Headquarters in Jersey City, where local teens were getting a lesson in policing. An officer was demonstrating equipment in a service vehicle.

“When you respond to a job, you’re going to get this gear. This is a heavy plate that will withstand rifle rounds,” he explained.

The teens getting the lesson were part of the Port Authority Anthony Vavaro Youth Academy, named in honor of a fallen colleague. Part of the program includes demonstrations from law enforcement and energy response units.

Other police departments across the country have youth programs as well, but the Port Authority Youth Academy is said to be unique.

“The Youth Academy is unique because it’s the Port Authority’s way to get more involved with the community and the children at a younger age and to inspire them to work in law enforcement in the future,” Port Authority Police Superintendant Edward Cetnar said.

Students get first-hand knowledge about policing from those doing the policing. There’s a long range of courses for them during the week-long program.

“The courses cover health, also learning a lot about specialized operations division which encompasses emergency services unit, counter-terrorism unit as well as canine division,” Lt. Stephanie Rivas, who oversees the program, explained.

Omartin Martinez, 15, would like to be a police officer someday. He says he’s learned a lot from the PA program.

“It’s opened my eyes, an eye opener on how to conduct myself in a better manner and how to be a better person,” he said.

Mark Nsima, 17, said the program had helped him toward his dream

“It means a lot to me because being a police officer is what I always wanted to do since I was little. This is a good experience to come and learn how policing works,” Nsima said.

Only a limited number of students are accepted each year for the program. So, how do you get in?

“The students enroll through their high school. We have students from New York and New Jersey local communities. They speak to their counselors, and from there, they enroll in the program,” according to Rivas.

Based on the insight and understanding they get into what it takes to be a police officer, Port Authority Youth Academy organizers hope it will encourage graduates of the program to choose a career in law enforcement someday.