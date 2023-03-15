NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A popular 77-year-old burger shack in New Jersey has earned another national honor for its iconic sliders.

White Manna on River Street in Hackensack was named the best burger in the Garden State by Reader’s Digest. The key to the tasty meat patties is the locally sourced extra-lean ground beef, the owners said.

“Cooked to perfection with onions and cheese, and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll, White Manna’s sliders stand out above the rest! Add a side of crinkle-cut fries and a cup of garlicky pickles to round out your order at this retro diner,” the article said.

The joint was founded in 1939 but opened in Hackensack in 1946 and has been delighting locals for nearly eight decades. The eatery has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Channel and written up in the New York Times, GQ Magazine, and Food and Wine, according to the diner’s website.

Peter Luger, the iconic Brooklyn steakhouse, was named the best burger in New York, according to Reader’s Digest.

“The focus is on the quality of the beef, and the prime dry-aged meat that goes into Luger’s juicy, medium-rare burgers will have you begging for more. The burger is served on a sesame bun with raw onion, and the restaurant recommends you enjoy it as is,” the article said.