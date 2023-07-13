BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — A search is underway for the driver of a Honda who crashed into a cop car and was shot at by police after he tried to escape without paying his bill at a QuickChek gas station in Bayonne Thursday, witnesses said.

The dramatic confrontation occurred around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the shopping center next to the gas station on Broadway, according to witnesses.

“He got $44 worth of gas and didn’t pay. I called the police and they caught up with the guy at a red light which he passed … I heard the shots, three shots,” Gabriel Escobar, the gas station attendant working at the time, told PIX11 News.

Escobar said it was a coincidence that a police officer was at a red light on the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway just up the block.

“I phoned the police as soon as it happened, like as soon as it happened, and they got here relatively quick,” Escobar said. “But like I said before, it’s probably a coincidence because the cops only stopped him because he ran the red light.”

Police cornered the driver and attempted to talk to him, but that’s when he reportedly tried to flee, hitting a police cruiser.

A Burger King worker who didn’t want to be identified told PIX11 News what he saw happening outside of the restaurant.

“When the conversation was on, he tried to run away, reversed back, a police car bumper fell off … tried to stop him … shot him … but he ran away,” the employee said.

Some witnesses claimed to have heard as many as four shots. A car window was shattered, but it was not known if the driver was actually wounded.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident while the search is on for the suspect.

PIX11 News reached out to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for comment.