JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning left five people injured, according to officials.

Officers arrived at the building around 2:30 a.m. Officers found a woman, 20, shot in the back of the leg and her lower back, according to officials. The first responders took the woman to the hospital.

Officials said four other shooting victims arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles. A 33-year-old man arrived with a gunshot to his upper back. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound in his right hip, and another man, 19, arrived with a gunshot wound to his right foot.

A fourth victim was a 24-year-old man who was the passenger of a Dodge Durango that got into an accident on Communipaw Avenue while allegedly leaving the area of the shooting, according to officials. The man had a gunshot wound to his left thigh and right hand and was taken to the hospital.

All five victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. However, none of the victims or those who drove them to the hospital are cooperating with police.

