Police officer, Dr. Oz combine to revive man at Newark Airport

A Port Authority police officer acted quickly and got a little help from a famous doctor in reviving a man who collapsed at Newark Airport Monday.

Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol at Newark Liberty Monday at 11:07 p.m. when a 60-year-old man fell to the floor at the Terminal A baggage claim. Croissant later said that it resembled a tree falling. The officer rushed to the man and found he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

Croissant called for backup and received it from a man who turned out to be celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz. He had just come off the same flight and was at the carousel. Oz took notice of the man and worked with Officer Croissant to perform CPR.

Port Authority officers arrived and deployed a defibrillator on the man and eventually got him breathing and stabilized. The man, a 60-year-old New Jersey resident, was taken to a hospital, where he is in intensive care and undergoing further evaluation.

Croissant didn’t even recognize the famous doctor, noting that everyone was in a mask, but was glad to have the help of a cardiac surgeon, according to the Port Authority.

Dr. Oz responded to the news in a tweet in which he thanked the officer and gave his Twitter followers resources to learn CPR.

Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived @EWRairport. I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. https://t.co/OMlQWVI9KT — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

(Correction: Originally, the Port Authority Police Department said that the rescue happened at Terminal C.)