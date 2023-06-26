NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A police-involved shooting took place in Newark early Monday morning.

A police presence was outside the Ebon Square apartments after the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Police were blocking access to the apartment building on Clinton Avenue and South 15th Street.

Officials have not yet provided information on the police-involved shooting. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the apartment building or if anyone was injured.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.