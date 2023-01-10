Police at a scene in Fort Lee on Jan. 10, 2023 (AIR11)

FORT LEE, NJ (PIX11) — There was a shooting involved in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon involving law enforcement, authorities said.

The shooting happened on Whiteman Street around 1:45 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

AIR11 footage showed a car crashed into a pole at the scene. That car was loaded onto a flatbed and taken away on Tuesday evening.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured or specified who fired shots. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.