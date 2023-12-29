WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Part of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey is shut down Friday morning, due to a police investigation.

The investigation has been ongoing since 11:30 p.m., and one sounthbound lane as well as the shoulder is still closed, as of Friday morning. A large group of police officers are gathered around two vechiles near exit 131.

Both state and local police were working this scene — with at least 6 police cars and a dozen officers on the side of the parkway, along with medics.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but the New Jersey attorney general’s office is aiding in the investigation.