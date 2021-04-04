Police investigating murder-suicide after woman, suspected shooter found dead following standoff in NJ: officials

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Local police and Bergen County prosecutors are investigating what they’re calling a murder-suicide following an hours-long standoff at a residence in the town of Carlstadt Saturday.
Carlstadt police had issued a shelter-in-place while the standoff was happening on 6th Street.
At 8 p.m., police finally entered and they found a woman dead on the scene. They then found the suspected shooter dead of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At this time, police and county prosecutors don’t believe any other individuals were involved. The county’s Major Crimes Unit in investigating.
The shelter-in-place was eventually lifted.
If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.