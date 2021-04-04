Police investigating murder-suicide after woman, suspected shooter found dead following standoff in NJ: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Local police and Bergen County prosecutors are investigating what they’re calling a murder-suicide following an hours-long standoff at a residence in the town of Carlstadt Saturday.

Carlstadt police had issued a shelter-in-place while the standoff was happening on 6th Street.

At 8 p.m., police finally entered and they found a woman dead on the scene. They then found the suspected shooter dead of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, police and county prosecutors don’t believe any other individuals were involved. The county’s Major Crimes Unit in investigating.

The shelter-in-place was eventually lifted.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again: CDC

Two car service drivers demand lost money from driving for rideshare app

NJ loosens some restrictions

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

@PIX11News on Twitter