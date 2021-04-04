Police investigating murder-suicide after woman, suspected shooter found dead following standoff in NJ: officials

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Local police and Bergen County prosecutors are investigating what they’re calling a murder-suicide following an hours-long standoff at a residence in the town of Carlstadt Saturday.

Carlstadt police had issued a shelter-in-place while the standoff was happening on 6th Street.

****URGENT POLICE ANNOUNCMENT****



ALL RESIDENTS ON 6TH ST & 7TH ST BETWEEN DIVISION & PASSAIC AVE



ALL RESIDENTS ARE INSTRUCTED TO STAY IN THEIR HOMES AND SHELTER IN PLACE DUE TO IMMEDIATE POLICE ACTIVITY. — Carlstadt Police (@CarlstadtPolice) April 3, 2021

At 8 p.m., police finally entered and they found a woman dead on the scene. They then found the suspected shooter dead of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, police and county prosecutors don’t believe any other individuals were involved. The county’s Major Crimes Unit in investigating.

The shelter-in-place was eventually lifted.

****UPDATE****



THE POLICE INCIDENT ON 6TH STREET IS UNDER CONTROL. HOWEVER, THERE IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION.



SHELTER IN PLACE HAS BEEN LIFTED.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATED TO THE INCIDENT WILL BE RELEASED AT A LATER TIME. — Carlstadt Police (@CarlstadtPolice) April 4, 2021

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.