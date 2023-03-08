ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A community in Morris County is mourning what officials call a senseless tragedy as s a husband, wife and their son are all found dead in their home.

“This is a tragic murder-suicide brought on by domestic violence,” said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Upon a welfare check around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police found 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, 58-year-old Kellie Ventricelli, and 15-year-old Anthony Ventricelli all dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“At this time, law enforcement believes Peter Ventricelli shot and killed his wife, Kellie, and his son, Anthony,” said Carroll.

Carroll couldn’t comment on a motive or any details about the family’s situation. Police were seen leaving and entering the home throughout the day as they continued to gather clues and answer the question of why.

“We ask that citizens exercise discretion and compassion while discussing the situation on social media,” said Carroll.

“The Roxbury community is at a loss for words,” said Roxbury Township Mayor Jim Rilee. “It’s a devastating event that has taken place.”

Officials said 15-year-old Anthony Ventricelli was a student at Roxbury High School.

Roxbury Public Schools offer support and resources for students and staff who may need them.

Rilee says there will be a prayer service for the community at St. Theresa’s Church in Succasunna on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.