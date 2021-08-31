A lifeguard chair sits overturned on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a local teenager.

Keith Pinto, 19, of Toms River was among eight people who were hospitalized after lightning struck Monday afternoon in Berkeley Township, officials said.

The strike happened after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park.

The seven other victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Three of those who survived the lightning strike were also lifeguards at the beach.

Berkeley Township beaches were closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for swimming, local officials said.

A 13-year-old boy died earlier in August after a reported lightning strike in the Bronx.