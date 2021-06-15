Police find toddler alone in NJ apartment fire; caretaker arrested: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency 911 scene

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A 2-year-old boy was left alone inside an apartment when a fire broke out in the building two weeks ago, and now his caretaker has been hit with charges, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters and police were called to the building on Main Street in Hackettstown just before 1 p.m. on June 1. First responders were met with flames coming from the roof.

Officers rushed inside to check if anyone was in the upstairs apartments and found the toddler unattended on a bed, officials said. The officers carried the boy, unharmed, outside.

Investigators determined the child’s caretaker, Delvin A. Montes-Funez, 33, left the boy alone in the apartment before the fire began, according to officials. 

Montes-Funez, of Hackettstown, was charged on Monday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

No one was injured in the fire, but the two apartments in the building were deemed uninhabitable, officials said. The business on the ground floor incurred minor water damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Sides clash over Columbus Day, holiday renaming

NJ students learning declined during pandemic: report

Thousands of police officers across N.J. take part in torch run for Special Olympics

NJ toddler dies after 'gruesome' incident

Herd immunity vs. functional immunity

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter