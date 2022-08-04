SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Thursday located the man, woman and tractor-trailer cab sought after someone reported the woman was bleeding and calling for help in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said.

They were found around 5:10 p.m. Many questions remained after police found the man and woman. Officers were questioning the man and woman on Thursday evening.

“ We still have a lot of work to do to get to the bottom of what happened,” a police official said. “The important thing is that we got her home safe.”

They were found after a community tip. Police were inundated with calls after reports that the woman was bloody and calling for help on Wednesday. A witness had reported seeing them on Route 130 near Dayton Toyota. The white tractor-trailer cab then headed south on Route 130 and got off at the Ridge Road exit, according to police.

“The individual that was driving the car and the female that was in distress do know each other, this was not a stranger event,” police said.

The woman was injured when police found her. Officials do not yet know the extent of her injuries or how she got them.

Police said it’s unclear if anyone will be charged in the case because it’s too early in the investigation.