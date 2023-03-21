ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities fatally shot two dogs after three women were injured splitting up a pack of fighting pit bulls in New Jersey Tuesday morning, officials said.

A dog walker’s pup got involved with a group of pit bulls that were already brawling in the backyard of a home on Amity Street in Elizabeth at around 7:40 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the town.

The dog owners were then injured trying to separate the canines, officials said. The three women were hospitalized with minor hand injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Officers responding to the incident shot two dogs and Animal Control took three other dogs into custody, officials said.