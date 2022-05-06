MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Police detained two persons of interest in connection to a sexual assault in New Jersey on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim was on the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown at around 3:40 p.m. when two men approached and asked her for money, according to authorities. When she refused, one of the men shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other man stood by. The suspects fled the scene afterward.

Officials said the men were detained Thursday afternoon. This happened a few hours after a press conference was held and a composite sketch was released, according to police. They are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743-7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).