A suspect is shown in connection with a Molotov cocktail thrown at a New Jersey synagogue (Bloomfield Division of Public Safety)

BLOOMFIELD, NJ (pix11) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of trying to firebomb a New Jersey synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, was taken into custody and charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Bloomfield synagogue early on Sunday.

“The defendant is alleged to have gone to a synagogue in the middle of the night and maliciously attempted to damage and destroy it using a firebomb,” Sellinger said. “Protecting communities of faith and houses of worship is core to this office’s mission.”

The Molotov cocktail incident at Temple Ner Tamid was caught on camera. Malindretos allegedly lit and threw the Molotov cocktail, but police said the glass bottle broke and didn’t cause any damage.

Police worked with Essex County prosecutors, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the investigation.