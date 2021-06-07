BAYONNE, N.J. — A police-involved shooting at a New Jersey neighborhood prompted street closures Monday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

It happened at a home in the vicinity of West First Street and Kelly Parkway in Bayonne just before 7 a.m. Officials did not say who was shot or if anyone was killed.

Neighbor Marisol Velez told PIX11 News the family has had police at their home before. She said she spoke to a family member after the shooting and it may have been related to a mental health emergency.

“There’s always arguing. Otherwise they’re nice people. They seem to be nice people, they just — you know families, some families argue. Some families have mental problems,” Velez said.

There was an Officer Involved Shooting on First Street in Bayonne just before 7am. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) June 7, 2021

West First Street between Kelly Parkway and Broadway was closed to traffic.

Footage from AIR11 showed a police presence surrounding the home and the street was blocked off with police tape.