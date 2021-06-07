Police-involved shooting in Bayonne, New Jersey prompts street closure

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BAYONNE, N.J. — A police-involved shooting at a New Jersey neighborhood prompted street closures Monday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

It happened at a home in the vicinity of West First Street and Kelly Parkway in Bayonne just before 7 a.m. Officials did not say who was shot or if anyone was killed.

Neighbor Marisol Velez told PIX11 News the family has had police at their home before. She said she spoke to a family member after the shooting and it may have been related to a mental health emergency.

“There’s always arguing. Otherwise they’re nice people. They seem to be nice people, they just — you know families, some families argue. Some families have mental problems,” Velez said.

West First Street between Kelly Parkway and Broadway was closed to traffic. 

Footage from AIR11 showed a police presence surrounding the home and the street was blocked off with police tape.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson mayor blames underfunding for complaints of poor conditions as students return to class

Police-involved shooting in Bayonne, New Jersey

Gov. Murphy ends NJ’s COVID public health emergency after 15 months

Video released of controversial police encounter in Newark

Teachers, union officials slam Paterson schools over HVAC

NJ 5th grader's Hitler project sparks outrage, investigation

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter