Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery car crash into NJ toll booth

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Two New Hampshire residents and a teenager were killed when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey and burst into flames, an accident that also injured a young girl in the car and a toll booth attendant.

State police say the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township, along the Atlantic City Expressway.

The three people killed and the injured teenage girl were all riding in the car. The girl and the toll booth attendant are both expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

