Plane trying to take off in NJ evacuated after fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A plane caught fire on the runway of a New Jersey airport after an apparent bird strike, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 passengers and crew, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-bound Flight 3044 was accelerating for takeoff on the Atlantic City Airport runway shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when it hit what officials authorities believe was a large bird, Spirit Airlines said.

All 109 people on board — 102 passenger and seven crews members — were safely evacuated, the South Jersey Transportation Authority said. Two people reported minor injuries “which called for medical transportation.”