OCEAN CITY, NJ — The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on a bridge near Ocean City on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Only the pilot was on board the single-engine Piper J3C-65 Cub when it landed on the Route 52 bridge shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both the FAA and the National Safety Transportation Board were set to investigate the emergency landing.

Video posted to Twitter shows emergency vehicles around the plane.

The plane, flown by a teenage pilot for Paramount Air Service was landed with no damage to the plane, according to an Ocean City spokesman. No injuries were reported.

The pilot said he had engine trouble near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said.

“He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway,” an Ocean City spokesman said.