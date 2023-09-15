NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A plane flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport dropped 28,000 feet within 9 minutes during its flight to Rome Wednesday night.

The United Airlines flight left Newark around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday and returned to the airport around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

The plane climbed up to 37,000 feet before it began its hasty descent, according to data from FlightAware. The plane dropped to 8,900 feet between 10:07 p.m. and 10:16 p.m., data shows.

The plane was diverted back to Newark to address a possible loss of cabin pressure, a United Airlines spokesperson said on Thursday. They said the flight landed safely, a crew determined there wasn’t any loss of cabin pressure and put passengers on another plane.

