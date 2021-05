LINCOLN PARK, NJ — A small plane went off the runway and hit trees after the pilot landed at Lincoln Park Airport on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 went off the runway around 6:40 p.m.,officials said. Neither of the two people on board the plane were injured.

FAA officials have not released additional information.

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to go off the runway.