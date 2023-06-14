WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — A town employee was struck by lightning on a practice soccer field next to a middle school in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, Mayor John McCormac said Wednesday.

Police officer RJ McPartland was on his way to the middle school for dismissal when the call came over about the lightning strike. The worker didn’t have a pulse when he arrived, according to McPartland. They used an AED and were able to revive the man.

A doorbell camera in the neighborhood captured the lightning strike and first responders racing to the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

McCormac said the victim is a father and husband. He’s worked for the township for about 18 years.

