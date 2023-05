A peeping goat is on the run in a New Jersey town since Thursday morning, according to police.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A peeping goat is on the run in a New Jersey town since Thursday morning, according to police.

The runaway goat has been caught peering into homes throughout Chatham Township, police said. Residents have been warned that if they spot the goat, do not try to catch it.

Police are aware of the goat’s owner and explained that it is not Creekside Farms.