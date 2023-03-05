JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City on Sunday, authorities said.

Ralph Haynes, a 55-year-old Jersey City resident, was fatally struck in the area of Stegman Street and Garfield Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle that hit Haynes didn’t remain at the scene, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department

are investigating the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip through the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tip line.