JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A parade for the Peacocks is set to strut up JFK Boulevard in Jersey City Friday afternoon.

It’s a Cinderella story celebration for the men’s basketball team at St. Peter’s University after their amazing NCAA tournament run, which came to an end on Sunday.

The No. 15 seed team with a small budget and a lot of heart and skill turned heads and had everyone watching. After edging out the Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Elite 8, the Peacocks’ championship bid was cut short in a loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 69-49.

Coach Shaheen Holloway, whose leadership helped propel the team’s winning streak, announced this week he was moving on to coach the men’s team at his alma mater, Seton Hall, next season.

“Those 15 young men understood why I made the decision. It wasn’t easy; they changed my life. I’m grateful and appreciate it,” Holloway said.

The “Peacock Parade” will start at 2 p.m. at the statue of Abraham Lincoln. The parade will march along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and will end at Saint Peter’s University, where a big rally will be held. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop will present the players and coaches with the keys to the city.

