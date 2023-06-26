PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Paterson Police Department may now be under the management of the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office, but there are still concerns – among both residents and city officials – of what trouble a hot summer could bring to the state’s third largest city.

Mayor Andre Sayegh gathered with the heads of several local departments at City Hall on Monday to discuss a new social services-driven initiative to address rampant addiction, crime, and quality-of-life issues on Broadway, one of Paterson’s major thoroughfares.

“You can’t police your problems away,” Sayegh said.

But when it comes to the new nearly $1 million state-funded “Summer Policing Strategy” from the attorney general’s office, the mayor said he’s on board.

“As part of our partnership, we are focused on driving down crime, and improving our relationship between the police and the public,” the mayor said.

The state attorney general’s office seized control of the Paterson Police Department a few months ago after the death of Najee Seabrooks, one of several recent fatal police encounters in the city.

The Summer Policing Strategy features several measures, including:

Sending additional police officers to so-called crime “hotspots,” including certain parks and social clubs.

A new “Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative” to build partnerships in areas plagued by crime and quality-of-life concerns.

Some community advocates are calling for less police response and more alternative responders, such as violence interrupters. NYPD veteran Isa Abbassi, the state-appointed Officer in Charge of the Paterson Police Department, said he supports those efforts but acknowledged they are not included in the Summer Policing Strategy.

“I don’t fund violence interruption. So that’s a question I don’t have an answer to and a question for another day. However, we very much believe in that work. We’re encouraging the expansion of, and advocating for funding, advocating for community groups to go out there and do exactly that,” said Abbassi.

Meanwhile, Jamilyha Lowery is still seeking answers for her brother Jameek, who walked into a Paterson police station in 2019 begging for water and died two days later in a nearby hospital.

“It sounds good, but until we see the actual footwork being put in place … We do need more police officers, but we also need them to be trained the correct way,” said Lowery.

Paterson Black Lives Matter President Zellie Thomas described the new initiative as a rebranding of a failed strategy.

“This idea that throwing more money and resources to the police is what’s going to solve social ills, instead of putting those resources into community groups, into social services groups, and other things that are more evidenced-based, to actually get to the root cause of what crime is,” Thomas said.