PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Passaic County is now lending a helping hand to one of New Jersey’s largest cities; Starting this week, officers with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will hit the streets in Paterson.

They’ll help officials address quality-of-life matters that have plagued residents for years. Loud motorbikes and loud music have topped the list of citizen complaints. Mayor Andre Sayegh hopes the helpers from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office can address those issues while police focus on guns and crime.

At the initiative launch on Thursday, the mayor praised the partnership between the city and county, which he says will have a lasting impact on the area.

“A safer Paterson makes for a stronger Passaic County,” the mayor said.

As Jerry Speziale, public safety director in Paterson, explained, handling quality-of-life calls slows police down from handling other issues.

More officers are also on their way in Paterson. Come Monday, the city will swear in 32 more police officers. It’s a critical time for Paterson, as statistics have shown that crime typically spikes during the summer months.