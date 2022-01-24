Paterson students return to in-person learning

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Students headed back to Paterson classrooms on Monday for the first time this year.

Schools citywide went remote before the holidays in an effort to combat an explosion of COVID cases in the state’s third largest city. The effort – it appears – was successful. The goal now is to keep kids in their classrooms until the end of the year.

The situation was alarming when they first pivoted to remote learning, Superintendent Eileen Shaffer said. Case counts just kept rising. They decided to err on the side of caution and went remote for weeks.

“We just had to play it safe,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “Even though it was another week of kids at home and there was significant learning loss, I think it was worth it because safety comes first.”

The district is now forging ahead to address the learning loss. They’re launching a number of programs, including a Saturday session and a new afternoon program.

Statewide, cases continue to steadily decline. Officials reported the lowest single day total in over a month. Despite the drop, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to continue to be vigilant

“While yes, we believe we are on the backside of omicron, we are not free of it,” he said.