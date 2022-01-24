Paterson students return to in-person learning

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Students headed back to Paterson classrooms on Monday for the first time this year.

Schools citywide went remote before the holidays in an effort to combat an explosion of COVID cases in the state’s third largest city. The effort – it appears – was successful. The goal now is to keep kids in their classrooms until the end of the year.

The situation was alarming when they first pivoted to remote learning, Superintendent Eileen Shaffer said. Case counts just kept rising. They decided to err on the side of caution and went remote for weeks.

“We just had to play it safe,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “Even though it was another week of kids at home and there was significant learning loss, I think it was worth it because safety comes first.”

The district is now forging ahead to address the learning loss. They’re launching a number of programs, including a Saturday session and a new afternoon program.

Statewide, cases continue to steadily decline. Officials reported the lowest single day total in over a month. Despite the drop, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to continue to be vigilant

“While yes, we believe we are on the backside of omicron, we are not free of it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson students return to in-person learning

NJ doctor talks military medical aid, peak in COVID cases

How Paterson got 100% of adults to get at least 1 dose of COViD vaccine

Paterson family mourning honor student killed by a stray bullet

Small businesses wage fight with building owner, city after fatal Hoboken fire

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter