PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Social workers will be placed inside the emergency room of Paterson’s busiest hospital in an effort to break what has been a troubling upward trend in opioid overdoses, officials announced on Monday.

Two social workers will work from Saint Joseph’s Hospital, officials said. They’ll be on call during the times when data shows an influx of individuals seeking recovery and needing support. Finding patients who are ready to receive help can be an obstacle for social workers.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said the city pursed grant funding for the initiative. Paterson launched an opioid response team nearly a year ago. In those months, it has provided proactive outreach to the community thanks to federal funding and a grant from the Bloomberg Foundation. Officials are hopeful that the team’s efforts will break the cycle of overdoses.