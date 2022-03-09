PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Masking requirements have ended in New Jersey schools, but some districts are opting to keep face coverings on — at least for now.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s statewide requirement was dropped Monday, but schools are still able to make their own call. On Wednesday, Board of Education commissioners for Paterson Public Schools opted to continue masking, but the use of partitions will end.

“The Board of Education has come to their decisions after long and careful consideration,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said.

According to the Board of Education, 63% of respondents to a February survey supported keeping the mandates in place.

In a letter to parents, Shafer said that she intends to revisit the district’s mask requirement in after students return from Spring Break.