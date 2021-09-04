Paterson schools to begin year remotely due to Ida impacts: district

PATERSON, N.J. — Students in Paterson Public Schools will begin the school year remotely — not because of COVID-19, but because of Tropical Storm Ida.

The district said facilities and maintenance crews were working around the clock Saturday to get school buildings up to par after heavy rain and severe flooding from Ida swept through New Jersey.

“The three days of remote learning has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our buildings are safely equipped with the several layers of protection and protocols we have outlined before,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer, who recommended the emergency remote plan to the board. “Having our students remote allows facilities staff unencumbered access to complete their restoration.”

The temporary remote learning is planned for the first three days of school.

The distrcit released a more comprehensive schedule for students, parents, faculty and staff below.

Monday, September 6

Labor Day. District closed.

Tuesday, September 7

Teachers and other school staff will work remotely with professional development in the morning and time in the afternoon to set up virtual classrooms and assignments. Essential school staff will report to work in person. Essential school staff are principals, vice-principals, supervisors, school secretaries, nurses, and cafeteria workers.

At the Joseph A. Taub (JAT) School, all staff will have the day off. The district will use this day as an in-person workday without students until the receipt of a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO). All staff will be provided a day without students to set up rooms and learn the building. Students will be assigned asynchronous instruction on that designated day. Chromebooks will be distributed to JAT School sixth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy High School Complex, 61-127 Preakness Ave.

HARP Academy teachers and other school staff will report in person at the Paterson Catholic building to move in and set up classrooms and offices. Chromebooks will be distributed to HARP Academy ninth-graders at Silk City Academy, 151 Ellison St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

T.I.E.S. (Transition for Independence Employment and Success) Program teachers and other school staff will report in person at the Paterson Catholic building to move in and set up classrooms and offices.

At Public Schools No. 20 and 24, essential school staff will report to work in person. Essential school staff are principals, vice-principals, supervisors, school secretaries, nurses, and cafeteria workers.

Wednesday, September 8

This is the students’ first day of school. Teachers and other school staff will work remotely. Essential school staff will report to work in person. Essential school staff are principals, vice-principals, supervisors, school secretaries, nurses, and cafeteria workers.

Student meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and parents should be prepared to take home three days of meals at the same meal sites that have been in operation.

At the Joseph A. Taub (JAT) School, teachers, other school staff and students will remain with remote instruction until further notice.

At Public Schools No. 20 and 24, teachers, other school staff and students will remain with remote instruction until further notice. Essential school staff will report to work in person. Essential school staff are principals, vice-principals, supervisors, school secretaries, nurses, and cafeteria workers.

Thursday, September 9 & Friday, September 10

District staff will report to work in person except at the Joseph A. Taub School and Public Schools 20 and 24. All students will learn remotely.

Monday, September 13

All Paterson Public Schools staff and students will report to schools in person, except at the Joseph A. Taub School and Public Schools 20 and 24. Staff and parents will receive further details when these schools are ready.

From Tuesday, September 7th through Friday, September 10th, the district’s Central Office will be open, and all Central Office staff will report to work in person.