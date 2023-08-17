PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Students at a public school in Paterson will be forced to relocate due to safety concerns after a ceiling partially collapsed in the building, district officials said.

Paterson Public School No. 3 has been closed until further notice after it was discovered on July 28 that part of the first-floor ceiling had collapsed. No one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

District officials said the partial ceiling collapse has created an unsafe environment, so students and staff will be relocated to other schools in Paterson.

Public School No. 3 serves students in grades K-8. Students in grades K-2 will be relocated to Dale Avenue School at 21 Dale Ave. Students in grades 3-8 will be relocated to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Complex at 851 E. 28th St.

The Public School No. 3 building was built in 1899. Any plans to repair the building are on hold, Superintendent Laurie Newell said.

“Our biggest focus right now is to really put all of our energy into making sure that we take care of our youngsters,” Newell said in a statement.

The 2023-24 school year in Paterson Public Schools begins on Thursday, Sept. 7.

