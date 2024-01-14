NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Residents in parts of northern New Jersey are cleaning up on Sunday after storms plummeted the area this week.

In Paterson, the Passaic River is slowly starting to recede. The Passaic River at Little Falls remains above the major flood category and is not expected to be out of flood stage until Wednesday.

For the third time in a month, residents are dealing with flooding and want immediate help.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the flooded areas in Paterson on Saturday. There is a shelter set up in Paterson for residents who need help. Aid from the Red Cross is also available.

