Paterson reaches 100% vaccination rate for adults, mayor says

PATERSON, NJ — In the race to get more people vaccinated, New Jersey’s third largest city has achieved a feat most municipalities could only dream about.

“Our vaccination rate in Paterson is slightly over 100%,” Mayor Andre Sayegh proclaimed at a press conference Thursday.

Citing data compiled by the state, Paterson has – at least on paper – reached the summit in their quest to get residents inoculated.

The Department of Health currently uses population stats from the 2010 census as they were the only metrics available when vaccines were first rolled out; that data puts the city at a 101% vaccination rate for residents 18 and over who have received at least one dose.

Mayor Sayegh credits the city’s widespread partnerships with local pharmacies and community leaders, along with vaccine mobile units that are on the ground day and night, for reaching the milestone.

The achievement happens in the shadow of what continues to be a string of tumultuous days across the state where another 117 confirmed COVID deaths and more than 20,000 new positive tests were reported.

Hospitalizations, for the first time in several days, have dropped below 6,000 – a stat Gov. Phil Murphy isn’t taking lightly.

“The rate of transmission is coming down and I think that’s a little bit of early signs that hopefully to some better moments in some better days,” the governor said at an event in Teaneck.

The post holiday surge continues to wreak havoc on schools in the Garden State. In the week ending Jan 2., more than 28,000 cases were reported in schools statewide.

Roughly 20 percent of schools remain on virtual instruction. The Paterson school district is among the handful extending their remote status until Jan. 24 and now has officials thinking about the future.

“We were talking about it this morning, we may have to have Saturday sessions, which I think is plausible,” Sayegh said.