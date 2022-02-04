Paterson officials zero in on 4th ward where violence is on the rise

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) – Family and friends gathered Friday to lay 18-year-old Robert Cuadra to rest.

The honor student was collegebound and was caught in crossfire last month outside his grandmother’s home while bringing in groceries.

The funeral happens just two days after another fatal shooting left a 43-year-old man dead – bringing the total number of homicides in Paterson for 2022 to three.

The gun violence, according to officials, is concentrated on the city’s Fourth Ward, where 11 shootings have taken place since Jan. 1.

“The shootings are taking place within one mile of each other,” Mayor Andre Sayegh told PIX11 News. “All three Homicides took place in one ward, so I want precision policing and I want them to focus on that area.”

That plan of action is now underway, according to Mayor Sayegh.

The city has rolled out a number of initiatives to get guns off the street in recent years, including a gun buyback program in 2021, where over 200 guns were seized by authorities. In addition to putting more patrols on the ground, Sayegh said he’s now working with other mayors and members of the state legislature to address what he calls a weakness within bail reform.

It’s an issue he and other officials will be making a major announcement on next week.