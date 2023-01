PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – The masks are back on at some New Jersey schools, including in Paterson, as students and staff return from winter break amid a tridemic of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the decision to reinstate masks for students and staff at the city’s public schools. Watch the video player for the full interview.