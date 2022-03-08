LODI, N.J. (PIX11) — A Paterson man was shot and killed in Lodi on Tuesday, Bergen County officials said.

Lodi police officers responded to 9 Victor Street around 4:30 p.m. after a 911 call reported shots fired at the address. Officers found 26-year-old John Anthony DeLeon with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. DeLeon was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Bergen County authorities did not release any other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.