Richard Solis, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting two young children at a Paterson home between 2008 and 2010, according to officials. (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey man was hit with a slew of charges Wednesday for multiple sexual offenses against two children over several years, officials said.

Richard Solis, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting two children at a Paterson home between 2008 and 2010, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the children was five to six years old when the assaults occurred, while hte other was just three years old, authorities said.

The Paterson man was indicted on one count of first degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second degree sexual assault, one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child, the prosecutor’s office said.

If convicted of both sexual assault charges, Solis could face between 15 and 30 years behind bars, according to officials.

If Solis was convicted of all charges against him, he could be sentenced to between 23 and 45 years in prison, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.