NJ man charged in sexual assault of 2 children over several years: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Paterson man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

Richard Solis, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting two young children at a Paterson home between 2008 and 2010, according to officials. (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey man was hit with a slew of charges Wednesday for multiple sexual offenses against two children over several years, officials said.

Richard Solis, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting two children at a Paterson home between 2008 and 2010, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the children was five to six years old when the assaults occurred, while hte other was just three years old, authorities said.

The Paterson man was indicted on one count of first degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second degree sexual assault, one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child, the prosecutor’s office said.

If convicted of both sexual assault charges, Solis could face between 15 and 30 years behind bars, according to officials.

If Solis was convicted of all charges against him, he could be sentenced to between 23 and 45 years in prison, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken proposes $1,000 for city employees who get vaccinated

Jersey City group may help house Afghan refugees

Paterson becomes ‘First Class City’ with historical 2020 Census count

Rutgers students sue over school’s vaccine mandate

At least 4 hurt when car hits NJ Transit bus head on: officials

Advocates slam NJ detention center after ICE extends contract

More New Jersey

Crime

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

Search for man who groped woman, punched her in face

Spike in gun violence continues to plague NYC

8 shot when gunfire erupts at Bed-Stuy party

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter