Paterson, first responders to distribute drinking water to residents impacted by Ida

PATERSON, N.J. — Paterson first responders and the emergency response team are distributing drinking water to residents who were affected by flooding and damage caused by Ida.

The distribution effort was set up to assure Paterson residents have access to safe drinking water throughout the remainder of the Boil Water Advisory.

Walk-ins are welcome, and those receiving drinking water must provide ID to show proof of residency.

Distribution will take place Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to dusk and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All households will be eligible to get two cases of water per day from the following sites:

Eastside Park (enter on Park Avenue, exit on Market Street; located in the upper section of the park)

Eastside High School (enter on Park Avenue, exit on 15th Street)

JFK High School (enter on Totowa Avenue, exit on Preakness)

If the Boil Water Advisory continues for a long duration of time than anticipated, the city will add more distribution sites.

Paterson was among the New Jersey neighborhoods heavily impacted by Ida as remnants of the storm battered the tri-state area.

Days after flooding destroyed homes, many Paterson families remain in shelters.

Mayor Andre Sayegh also told PIX11 News schools in the district will be remote for the first week while cleanup continues.

A full guide and application for assistance from FEMA is here.