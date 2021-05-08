Paterson firefighters rescue residents trapped behind burning home

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

PATERSON, N.J. — A fast-moving fire that damaged three multifamily homes in a northern New Jersey city also briefly trapped several residents behind one of the homes as heavy flames cut off their escape routes, authorities said.

The fire in Paterson broke out inside a home around 3 a.m. Friday. The flames soon spread to neighboring homes on both sides.

Several people were trapped in the backyard of one home, but authorities said they were soon able to safely escape after firefighters doused some flames and cut open a fence.

Seventeen people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.