PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — After Paterson residents raised community concerns that have plagued the city for years, Mayor Andre Sayegh announced that a quality-of-life squad will patrol the streets starting this week.

Data have shown that crime spikes throughout the summer months, according to officials. The city is set to swear in 32 more police officers on Monday.

Sayegh joined PIX11 News on Friday to discuss the recent move.

