PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – The sporadic discharge of water from yet another flooded basement on Bergen Street in Paterson, New Jersey provides a somber soundtrack for the day.

Longtime resident Quashic reluctantly accepted that his street and the neighborhood – both shouldered by the Passaic River – are destined to flood.

“You can’t stop water. Water goes where it [wants to] go,” said Quashic.

Emergency responders conducted at least two water rescues on the street Friday morning. By the afternoon, the water receded enough to allow other residents to evacuate their homes on foot, as utility crews went door-to-door shutting off the gas.

Further down the block, closer to the river, the water is much deeper and the damage is more extensive. And it could get worse, with more rain in the forecast for Friday night.

Auto body shop owner Nay Jaime is looking at a total loss. All of his equipment and all of his customers’ vehicles were still under water from the most recent storm.

“I got no money, I no got nothing. Nobody said nothing. Nobody coming from the fire department. It was 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Jaime.

When asked about what could be done to address neighborhood concerns about chronic flooding, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said the federal and state governments need to be more involved.

“I’d like to say that this is also a federal issue, a state issue, and that we’re working with our partners. Last year we applied for a grant through the department of community affairs. It’s to build a flood resiliency wall on McBride Avenue, to help us combat the flooding,” he added.

In anticipation of another round of flooding, Paterson’s two shelters remain open, Sayegh added. Residents have the option of calling City Hall to access a flood victims fund.